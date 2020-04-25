TCS opposes renaming of Subansiri bridge

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Apr 24: The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) has condemned the 23 BRTF for renaming the Bailey bridge over the Subansiri river in Upper Subansiri district Hangpan Dada Bridge without consulting the local people.

Stating that the decision to rename the renovated bridge, locally known as Pul-Dvlo, was “arbitrary and unilateral,” the TCS in a representation to the 23 BRTF commander on Friday said the BRTF had “completely ignored and underestimated” the sentiment of the local people by renaming the bridge.

“The authority concerned did not feel it necessary to have a consultation with local people, not even have taken the district administration and local MLA into confidence, and the bridge was inaugurated and renamed in hush-hush manner,” the TCS said.

It said “such arbitrary and unilateral act of the BRTF” has made the people “feel vulnerable of the safety of their dignity and freedom of choosing of their local name against their nature including their infrastructure in their local areas.”

The TCS asked the authority concerned to immediately “revoke and withdraw the name given and remove the foundation stone without any delay,” failing which, it said, it would resort to democratic movement.