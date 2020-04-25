Covid-19: Donations continue to pour in

ITANAGAR, Apr 24: Donations in support of the government and the frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19 in the state continue to pour in from various quarters.

Kamran Kanglom, a Class 12 student of Ramakrishna Mission School in Narottam Nagar, in Tirap district, donated Rs 5000, which he had received as part of a meritorious award, to the frontline workers of the district on Friday.

Kanglom was awarded the ‘Swami Vivekananda Birth Sesquicentennial Award,’ which carries Rs 5000, for securing first position in the Class 10 examination conducted by the CBSE during 2017-18.

He handed over the amount to All Tirap District Students’ Union (ATDSU) general secretary Priyang Pumo. The ATDSU members are constantly helping the local administration and the police department in the fight against Covid-19.

Kanglom is son of Kamkho Kanglom and Toinyak Kanglom, of Soha in Tirap district.

Meanwhile, NGO Our Charitable Hands, run by Kanglom’s parents, provided ration items to around 20 stranded students of Longding and Changlang districts, as well as to students from Khonsa area, studying at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College.

In East Siang, Bani Siram, a resident of Ledum village, provided rice and vegetables to the administration, the health department and the police in Bilat and Ruksin on Thursday.

Siram, along with Ledum village secretary Tanong Taloh and forest official Johny Modi, provided four quintals of local rice and organic vegetables to the Bilat CO office, the FRU Ruksin and the police station in Ruksin, in the presence of Ruksin SDPO Token Saring.

He carried out the drive under the aegis of Destination Ledum, an organization working for the uplift of local economy, rural tourism and environmental development in and around Ledum.

Despite coming from a humble background and being a school dropout, Siram wanted to make the contribution to support the officials who are working tirelessly to keep the people safe and healthy.

Meanwhile, the faculty members, staff and management of the Himalayan University here contributed Rs 2.51 lakhs to the chief minister’s relief fund.

While the faculty members and staffers of the university contributed a day’s salary, amounting to Rs 104000, the management contributed Rs 147000 to the fund. (With DIPRO input)