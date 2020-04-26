State assembly sets up Covid-19 control room

ITANAGAR, Apr 25: A Covid-19 control room has been set up at the assembly secretariat here to help the state’s people stranded across the country amid the nationwide lockdown.

Loka Sabha Speaker Om Birla had during a videoconference with the assembly speakers on 21 April suggested that control rooms be set up in the assemblies for better coordination between the states in helping

migrant labourers and students stranded due to the ongoing lockdown.

He had also urged the state assemblies to explore the feasibility of extensive use of digital technology in legislative and financial work, and in routine tasks such as meetings and file movements, so as to make sure that physical distancing norms are followed stringently.

The control room at the secretariat here, set up at the direction of Speaker Pasang D Sona, will be operational from Monday, and will coordinate with the central Covid-19 control room in the Lok Sabha secretariat and other state assemblies and exchange information and work to mitigate the problems of the stranded people.

The control room will function under the supervision of Special Secretary to Speaker, PN Thongchi, Joint Secretary Agaab Mossang, and Undersecretary L Rongrang.

Stranded people can contact 0360-2214216 or 0360-2214238, or WhatsApp to +9194852 36624, and mail to aplacovid19controlroom@gmail.com for help and assistance. (Speaker’s PR Cell)