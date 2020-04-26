Rations distributed to needy families

NAHARLAGUN, Apr 25: A team from the Arunachal Shiksa Vikash Samiti (ASVS), headed by its founding member Tai Tagak, distributed ration items to needy families in Rakap-Tigdo-Sanglom village, near Pachin Colony here in Papum Pare district, on Saturday.

The essential goods included 10 kgs of rice for each family, along with mustard oil, salt, potatoes and biscuits.

The ASVS members also distributed handmade khadi facemasks free of cost.

Tagak appealed to the villagers to take strict precautionary measures and follow the guidelines issued by the administration from time to time during the lockdown period in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

ASVS vice president Nabam Ruja advised them to coordinate with the government agencies, and informed that the state government has taken initiatives to provide essential commodities and required services to the public during the nationwide lockdown.

Over 300 needy families have so far been covered under the ASVS’ outreach programme. The samiti appealed to everyone to stay at home and stay safe.