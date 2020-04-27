DC, officials visit quarantine centres in Miao

IAF sorties to Vijoynagar postponed

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Apr 26: Changlang DC RK Sharma, along with SP Mihin Gambo, ADC Tage Rumi, and other officials on Sunday visited all the quarantine centres spread over 15 locations in Miao subdivision.

The DC is visiting all the administrative circles of the district to ensure that the quarantine centres can accommodate any number of people when they return at the end of the nationwide lockdown on 3 May.

Meanwhile, the sortie by the IAF’s MI-17 helicopter, which was supposed to deliver CPO rice from Miao to Vijoynagar on Sunday, had to be postponed owing to technical problems. The chopper is likely to lift the rice from Miao on Monday, subject to weather conditions.

During the first phase of the lockdown, from 29 March to 8 April, IAF choppers

made four sorties to supply rice and 5000 kgs of iodized salt to Vijoynagar. If weather permits, the remaining 15 sorties will be made on Monday.

The packets of salt, which had been procured by Miao MLA Kamlung Mossang out of pocket, were distributed to the households in Vijoynagar free of cost.

It is to be noted that Chief Minister Pema Khandu had approved seven sorties by Sky One choppers to deliver NFSA rice along with other essential commodities and medicines to Vijoynagar, but only five sorties could be made due to unfavourable weather conditions. The remaining sorties will be executed soon, again subject to weather conditions.

Mossang, who also holds the food & civil supplies portfolio, expressed gratitude to the CM for approving the sorties “that enabled timely transportation of rice and other commodities along with medical equipment to all the 13 air-fed locations/CPO outposts in Vijoynagar, Monigong, Pidi, Pipsorang, Parsi Parlo, Chambang, Taksing, Singha, Palling, Desali, Damin, Taking, and Lada.”

The remaining items, which couldn’t be lifted till now, will be transported soon.