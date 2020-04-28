4 houses gutted in Daporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Apr 27: Four houses were reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred near Abotani Colony here in Upper Subansiri district at around 11:30 am on Monday.

A fire tender along with police personnel reached the spot but were unable to stop the fire from razing the houses to the ground.

No casualty has been reported, and the loss of properties is being assessed. Reportedly, none of the properties in the houses could be saved.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.