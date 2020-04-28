HFG to continue to serve travellers

DAPORIJO, Apr 27: Members of the Helping Friend Group (HFG), who had provided refreshment to the inter-district travellers with e-passes passing through Daporijo on Saturday and Sunday, have also opened helpline numbers for such travellers, especially for the poor, ill and elderly people, and students.

The numbers are +9170856 83411, +9194362 25555 and +9170856 48544.

“The HFG was formed with the aim of providing assistance to the travellers upto the midnight of 27 April. However, the group has decided to continue the service,” said its organizer Dosh Dasi.

Many other people of the district are also joining the group to help people in need during the current crisis.

“We distributed fruit juice, mineral water, dry cakes and other eatable items not only to the travellers but also to the medical team and the police and administrative officials on duty at the check gate, 2 kms away from here,” Dosi said.

Around 300 thirsty and hungry local student returnees were also provided with light refreshment.

Upper Subansiri DC Kanto Danggen has commended the group’s initiative.

Apart from the regular travellers, local MLA Taniya Soki and his personal security officers, who had returned from Itanagar, were also screened thoroughly, and their vehicle was sanitized before being allowed to enter the district.