Below 600 Covid-19 tests done in state

ITANAGAR, Apr 27: Arunachal has tested less than 600 people so far for Covid-19, of which 44 were repeat tests.

According to the health department, 584 people have been tested, with the highest number of people tested in the capital complex. A total of 306 have been tested in the capital region.

While all the tests, including 8 repeats, have come negative, the results of 12 samples are awaited.

Fifteen samples were collected on Monday – one in Lower Dibang valley, two in East Siang, and the rest in the capital.

Meanwhile, a drug de-addiction training programme was organized amid the Covid-19 pandemic. TRIHMS psychiatrists Drs Tame Kena and Igam Bagra, and APSACS PD Dr Riken Rina imparted training to the participants.