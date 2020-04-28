Home delivery van, highway patrol unit flagged off in Longding

LONGDING, Apr 27: Kanubari MLA GD Wangsu and Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw jointly flagged off a home delivery van here on Monday, in the presence of Longding SP BR Reddy.

The van, named ‘Ghar pe dukan’, is an initiative of the Longding police.

“The delivery van will reach out to different villages with all essential commodities for sale, which will be manned by our police personnel. Delivery of essential commodities at their doorsteps will ease the burden of the villagers who have to come to Longding for their basic needs during the lockdown,” the SP said.

The MLAs handed over bags of rice to the family members of the police personnel here during the flagging-off ceremony.

Wangsu and Wangnaw also flagged off a highway patrol van which, the SP said, “will provide security to the commuters on the highway and attend to any emergency cases that may arise on the highway.”

Lauding the SP’s initiative, Wangsu said that ‘Ghar pe dukan’ would “definitely benefit the people if it is carried out sincerely.”

Wangnaw commended the police and the health department for their relentless service to the people in this time of crisis.

Meanwhile, several individuals and NGOs have donated to the district administration in its fight against Covid-19.

While Pongjing Wangpan and Pangam Pansa donated Rs 50,000 each, the All Wancho Women Welfare Society, Longding, donated masks to the SP, the DMO and the staff of the SBI branch here. The Wancho Head Hunter Bullet Club donated Rs 10,000 and 10 bottles of hand sanitizers each to the DC and the SP.

In Kanubari, the BJP mandal led by Tinglem Reham and Tahrang Arangham donated vegetables for the health department to Dr Taingam Wangsu. The Wanu village Baptist and Catholic churches jointly donated huge quantities of homegrown organic vegetables to the Kanubari ADC office, the police, and the health department. (DIPRO)