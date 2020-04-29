TRIHMS to resume OPD, IPD services from today

ITANAGAR, Apr 28: Health authorities have decided that Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), the state’s only Covid-19 hospital, will open its outpatient department (OPD) and inpatient department (IPD) for other cases from Wednesday, a senior official said here.

However, one block of TRIHMS, in Naharlagun, will continue to function as Covid-19 unit with well-demarcated entry and exit points, Health Secretary P Parthiban said on Tuesday.

The remaining blocks in the state’s lone medical college hospital will resume treating cases other than coronavirus infection in its OPD and IPD from Wednesday, he said.

The government had on 26 March designated TRIHMS as Covid-19 hospital and transferred the admitted patients to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here.

Not a single coronavirus infection case has been detected in Arunachal since then, and TRIHMS is yet to treat any such patient. (PTI)