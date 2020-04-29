GoAP to issue one-time APSTS tickets

ITANAGAR, Apr 28: Noting that several people in the capital could not go back to their home districts due to unavailability of transport facilities in view of the government notification issued earlier, the state government is going to issue tickets for one-time travel through the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS).

Stranded people who intend to travel from Itanagar to Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri districts within Arunachal can avail the facility.

The APSTS will maintain all hand hygiene and physical distancing norms in the vehicles going from Itanagar to the abovementioned districts.

The tickets can be availed online from apsts.arunachal.gov.in.

Numerous farmers, farm workers, officials and students, who had come to the capital complex for various purposes, have been unable to go back to their homes and places of work due to the restriction on inter-district movement as part of the lockdown.