GoAP to evacuate its stranded citizens from other states

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Apr 30: Following relentless pressure from all sections of the society, especially from the parents and relatives of students, the state government on Thursday decided to evacuate its stranded citizens and students from various parts of India.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar issued a notice informing that in the first phase, the government would bring back its citizens and students who are stranded in other Northeast states, in consultation with the respective state governments.

However, the CS stated that those availing the service would have to pay the transportation charges.

“We will permit all such movement into the state wef 5 May, 2020. Those who intend to return to the state may kindly fill up the online form before 2 May midnight. The link is http://covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in/scr/register,” the notice stated.

The CS said those who do not have internet facility may call the helpline numbers 0360-2292774/2292775/2292777, or the toll-free numbers 104 and 1075, “any day till 2200 hrs of 2 May, 2020.”

Kumar said online registration is mandatory for the stranded people, “so as to enable the government to make necessary arrangements.

“And all returnees shall be required to undergo 14 days quarantine as specified by the health department,” he said.

Government sources informed that more than 10,000 people can be accommodated at the quarantine centres across the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu is expected to convene a videoconference on Friday with his council of ministers, MLAs, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and officials of the health & family welfare department to assess the state’s preparedness ahead of the end of the lockdown on 3 May.

Sources close to the chief minister’s office said the CM would review the preparedness at 12 entry gates to receive citizens and students returning from other parts of the country, and also review the infrastructure, services and amenities at the quarantine centres.

The chief minister will also review the deployment of manpower, including police personnel, health workers and disaster management staff, the sources said.

He is likely to discuss on-time lifting of ration quotas and additional food grains/pulses under the PMGKY, etc, as well, the sources added.