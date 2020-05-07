P/ Pare MLAs seek PPE for medical frontline workers

ITANAGAR, May 6: The three MLAs of Papum Pare district have sought personal protection equipment for medical frontline workers at the earliest, and construction of pre-fabricated rooms with attached toilets for medical frontline workers at the PTC Banderdewa, and the Hollongi and Banderdewa check gates.

In a note addressed to the chief minister, MLAs Techi Kaso, Nabam Tuki and Tana Hali Tara informed that they met with the teams stationed at the inter-state check gates and held discussions with the stakeholders on their requirements.

The MLAs also sought immediate construction of warehouse with cold storage facility for storing essential items at entry points; construction of smart gate at Hollongi and Banderdewa check gates, besides provision of dedicated ambulances for both check gates.