Stranded workers give facelift to Yupia govt UPS

YUPIA, May 6: Amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, it was like a blessing in disguise for the government upper primary school here as stranded migrant workers sheltered in the school building showed their interest to paint the school building willingly.

Seeing their willingness to work, Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu instructed the officers-in-charge to arrange painting materials, and within couple of days, the school building, which was in a bad shape, was fully painted and given a new look.

Smiling all the way seeing her newly painted school building, Headmistress Obbi Zirdo Rumi said, “I am more than happy. It is an unbelievable moment for the institution as our school building was in dire need of maintenance since long. I am very thankful to our deputy commissioner and his team of officers for their support and cooperation for this humanitarian approach, even in this time of crisis.”

“The migrant workers also cleaned up the school compound and repaired desk and benches and other necessary repairing works inside the school,” she added.

More than 145 migrant workers were housed at two relief camps by the Papum Pare district administration-one

at the government upper primary school and another at the UD shopping complex with food, medical assistance and 24×7 security due to the nationwide lockdown since 30 March.

They were all daily wage earners from the neighbouring state of Assam, mostly from Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts.

While doing paint work, one of the migrant labourers said, “We are well accustomed to hard work and we will be happy to do any work to keep ourselves busy in this distressful time.”

When asked about the food served in the relief camp, one of them shared, “we are being provided three time meals in a day here, which is much more than our expectation. Although it is not like home-cooked food, we are happy and we are thankful to the government and the district administration for all kinds of care and help they are giving us in this time of crisis.”

To ensure safety and security of stranded inmates during their stay, Papum Pare SP Jimmy Chiram arranged 24×7 security in the camps and prepared an SOP to keep migrant workers physically and mentally fit by organising regular PT and other physical exercise activities.

He also liaised with his counterparts in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts for ensuring safe transportation of migrant workers to their respective homes in Assam.

Health and hygiene facilities were properly taken care of and regularly monitored by a medical team under the guidance of DMO Dr Subu Tasso Kampu, besides creating awareness on basic etiquettes of Covid-19, like hand washing, wearing facemasks, social distancing and personal hygiene.

Thermal screenings were also done by Epidemiologist Ili Angu at regular intervals.

Team of experts from the Mental Health Centre at Midpu, which included Clinical Psychologist Nabam Yeni and psychiatric social workers Dagrik Gara and Poona Baja counselled labourers on mental health and physical well-being, besides sensitising them on Covid-19.

Officials from the DC office Opi Ngurang, Rani Chera Yangfo and Sunil Nabam were engaged to look after all the rationing items in the relief camps and were instrumental in ensuring that migrant workers were well fed.

When asked about their managerial skill, Opi quipped: “At some point of time we used to be a little worried whenever our ration items were about to run short, but by the grace of god, many NGOs and well wishers came forward to support us. It makes our work easy and everything went smoothly till the last day.”

There was overwhelming humanitarian response from NGOs, civil societies and individuals, namely All Nyishi Youth Association, Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Works Welfare Board, Catholic Revival Church, ESS Sector, Itanagar, Doimukh businessman Nand Lal Sahani and many other well wishers, coming together to lend helping hands to the district administration in handling the situation in a very capable manner.

On the day of International Labour Day (May 1) also, migrant workers were sensitized to get themselves registered under the Government Unorganised Workers Social Security Act 2008 and its benefits by Circle Officer cum District Labour Officer in-charge Yakar Dawe, along with administrative officers EACs Yakar Bengia and Omey Apang.

The district administration along with the police department left no stone unturned to ensure that all migrant workers stranded at the relief camp here reach their respective destinations safely.

They were all transported to Banderdewa and Hollongi check gates in buses with full security while strictly maintaining social distancing on 2 and 3 May from Yupia and safely handed over to Assam counterparts.

Meanwhile, in-charge officer of the relief camp, EAC Omey Apang, on behalf of district administration expressed gratitude to the police, medical, disaster management department, EE RWD, all NGOs, CBOs and individuals for their guidance and assistance during the time of need. (DIPRO)