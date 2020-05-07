Zonal Covid-19 health centre gets ICU

ZIRO, May 6: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki inaugurated the four- bed intensive care units (ICUs) at the Gyati Takka General Hospital in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

This hospital has been designated as the Covid-19 zonal hospital for its neighboring districts.

Lauding the medical team and the rural works department for completing the ICUs in record time, the minister was confident that “the morale of the health workers and the public will be boosted with the ICU becoming functional.”

“Crucial times are ahead of us, as our people stranded across the country will be brought back to the state in a phased manner,” the minister said and called for collective efforts to maintain the green zone status of the state. He also assured all possible assistance to improvise the healthcare system.

Later, the minister inspected the Covid-19 wards and interacted with the doctors and nurses.

The Gyati Takka Covid-19 health care centre can house 60 patients.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno also expressed his gratitude to his team of dedicated doctors and nurses on the occasion.

DPO, IDSP and Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Subu Habung briefed about the preparedness of the district health society for Covid-19 prevention.

Among others, Chief Election Commissioner and former health secretary Hage Kojin, Deputy Commissioner Nending Chatung and TSD president Hage Tado attended the programme. (DIPRO)