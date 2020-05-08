ASU visits quarantine centres at Ziro

ZIRO, May 7: The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) on Thursday visited all quarantine centres here in Lower Subansiri district and took stock of the arrangement made to ensure safety of all persons who are returning to their home district from other states during the nationwide lockdown.

After thorough inspection, the ASU team has taken note of the shortcomings that was found in the quarantine centres for reddressal at the earliest.

The ASU appealed to all returnees to cooperate with the district administration, police personnel and medical staff in order to ensure strict implementation of guidelines and advisories issued by both state and central governments.

The union also requested all those returnees who are going to be quarantined to arrange light bedding for themselves in order to help to curb the government’s expenditure and make beddings available for the needy persons.

The union appealed to the general public to not stigmatize any home returnees and to report to the union “if anyone is found violating the quarantine norms during home quarantine. It said that “exemplary and stringent action would be initiated against those found violating the quarantine norms.”