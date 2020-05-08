Traders booked in Tezu

TEZU, May 7: A team of officers from the legal metrology department in Lohit district conducted an unannounced visit in Tezu market on Thursday and booked three traders for violation of Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011.

Four persons who violated SoPs of lockdown have also been penalised.

The SoP violators were penalised for not using mask during the course of their business, which is mandatory as per the Covid-19 guidelines, said an official release.

The team comprised of Legal Metrology Officer Minte Siga, Deputy Controller CS Singpho and others. The officers also appealed to the traders to follow the lockdown guidelines for their own safety as well the customers who visit their shops.