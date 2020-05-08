Hotels in capital region to function as paid quarantine centres

ITANAGAR, May 7: Following the suggestion made earlier by the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP), authorities have recently, identified hotels at Itanagar and Naharlagun which will function as paid quarantine centres with minimal charges.

Hotels including Blue Pine, Hotel Greenland, SC Continental, 3D Chandranagar, Itafort, Hotel Waii International and Arunsubansiri at Itanagar have been identified as paid quarantine centres, while those identified at Naharlagun are Golden orchid, Odiyana, River View, Tosum and Hotel DC.

IMA-AP president Dr Lobsang Tsetim informed this daily on Thursday, that returnees from outside the state can now opt for paid quarantine facility for half the hotel’s charges. He stated that though some returnees are still at quarantine center at PTC Banderdewa, few of those who opted for paid quarantine facility have been already placed at Hotel River View, Hotel Donyi Polo Asoka and others since Wednesday.

“Due to the recent change in SOP, returnees from outside the state now need to stay three days at a designated quarantine facility and if their swab test result comes negative then they are allowed to leave and asked to maintain home quarantine. Earlier, they needed to stay at a quarantine facility for 14 days but with the change in SOP, institutional quarantine is now not needed. These paid quarantine facility also fulfil all quarantine norms,” he added.

The IMA-AP had earlier in its assessment stated that people are not keen and cooperative with regard to government-designated quarantine centres due to shortage of basic facilities and fear of being socially ostracized.

There are 1371 identified quarantine facilities in Arunachal.