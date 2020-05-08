GoAP asked to break silence over repeated trespass on Arunachal territory

ITANAGAR, May 7: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has strongly condemned the recent trespassing and destruction of rubber plantations of locals, carried on Arunachal’s territory by the Assam forest officials at Dullung Ramghat village in Tarasso circle of Papum Pare district and urged upon the state government to break its silence over the encroachment and repeated eviction expeditions carried out by the Assam government in areas like, Tarasso, Buka, Dollungmukh, Kakoi, Kimin, Seijosa, Dissing-Passo etc.

Stating that the latest incident on 3 May was in violation of the SoP of Covid-19 protocols issued by the union and state governments, the NES termed it as an ‘inhumane’ act on the part of the Assam forest and police personnel.

In a release on Thursday, the NES informed that a joint team of the NES, All Nyishi Youth Association and All Nyishi Students Union, which had on Wednesday last, inspected the Dullung Ramghat village, was apprised that the locals have also lodged and FIR against those responsible for the eviction at Balijan PS against DFO, Biswanath Division Kadam Suhas Tarachand, RFO, Borgang Range Sikandar Ali, Beat Office, Sanglijan Forest Beat Mohindro Das and OC, PS, Helam Ojit Kumar Buya.

It further said that “the Assam forest and police personnel have time and again violated the Supreme Court order for maintaining status-quo in the Assam-Arunachal boundary as well as the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, verdict of 26.04.2017 under case No. WP(C) No.198 (AP)/2017 in the matter of Tana Nekam & 2 Others – vrs. -the state of AP & 7 others with those four accused in the FIR as respondents.”

Meanwhile, NES vice president Tarh Tabin said, “While the entire world is fighting against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, it is time for us to remain united in order to fight the disease instead of fighting amongst us. People of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been living together peacefully since time immemorial. We must continue to live together and must leave behind a legacy of peaceful living, support and bonhomie for our future generations. I implore upon the government of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to contain these distasteful actions in time. There have been repeated eviction drives from Assam side unilaterally, while Arunachal Pradesh has not carried out any such eviction drives. I urge upon the civil society to create a cordial atmosphere in the border areas and form local committees of both the sides with specific terms of reference.”