Victim’s family seek APSCW’s intervention

Correspondent

RUKSIN, May 7: The family of Jugita Kutum (Pao) has alleged political interference in the police investigation of her death and sought the intervention of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) for early and free and fair investigation.

The family has e-mailed a complaint letter to the APSCW regarding the matter due to restrictions in movement.

The 26-year old housewife was reportedly found dead on the morning of 3 May with burn injuries, in the backyard of her in-law’s residence in Oyan village, East Siang district.

While the deceased’s husband, Sony Pao informed the police about the incident and stated that his wife had “committed suicide for unknown reasons,” the deceased’s brother, Jayanta Kutum of Jonai (Assam), has lodged an FIR with the Sille-Oyan police and termed the incident “a planned murder,” and demanded free and fare investigation to unearth the fact behind her “unusual death.”

The police was also informed by the deceased’s husband that his wife “suffered from depression and made a suicide attempt earlier,” which was reportedly foiled by the family members.

The police had registered a case of unnatural death after receiving a complaint on 3 May and started investigation.

The investigation officer of the case has termed it a “critical case” due to lack of clues to move the investigation forward.

However, the police has arrested the deceased’s husband in this connection and taken him under seven days custody for interrogation.

The investigation officer informed that the post mortem report of the deceased is awaited, which has been delayed due to the lockdown.