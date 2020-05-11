Dy Speaker stresses on zone wise segregation

CHANGLANG, May 10: Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte took stock of the status of all quarantine centres in Changlang district headquarters on Saturday and stressed on utmost care in zone wise segregation of people arriving from the North East states.

Pongte also met the people staying in the quarantine centres and advised them to follow the SOP of home quarantine after release from the facility quarantine.

He also urged the frontline workers to work meticulously and “leave no room for any loopholes which may cost the district.”

DMO, DRCHO AND MS, District Hospital, Changlang briefed those in quarantine centres on guidelines to be followed while staying under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, six people who were under facility quarantine at Changlang headquarters have been released for home quarantine after they tested negative for Covid-19.

The deputy speaker was accompanied by SP Mihin Gambo, ADC T Jerang and HoDs dealing with essential services. (DIPRO)