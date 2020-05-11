Have to consider rules suitable to locals: Nalo

ROING, May 10: “We have to consider rules that are suitable for the local people and in the interest of the district,” Minister for Tourism, Transport and Civil Aviation, Nakap Nalo said during a meeting with the CBOs of the area while on a visit to the quarantine facilities in the district and the Shantipur check gate to check the preparedness and facilities put in place for the returning students and people of the district.

Nalo is heading the check gate quarantine facilities management committee (QFMC) for Shantipur check gate in Lower Dibang Valley district, with Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng and Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi.

During a briefing and discussion session, Nalo requested all to keep the data flow of the district regular and updated. He enjoined all to work together as a team, stating that the Covid-19 pandemic had no set end date.

“We have to track and manage people coming inside our areas to stop the occurrence of any Covid-19 case in Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts,” he added.

Mithi spoke on need for community policing to regulate the movement of people in the porous borders. He also asked the district administration to explore the possibility of paid quarantine facility in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mitali Namchoom briefed the committee on the detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) followed and manpower placement of various departments at the Shantipur check gate. She also highlighted the problem faced by people while returning to Paglam area via the porous borders and Pobo and Amarpur ghats.

The team inspected the quarantine centre set up at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here and interacted with the students under quarantine there.

The team also visited the forest training institute, Roing and the Shantipur Check Gate and the various screening counters set up there.

Nalo provided the administration with N95 and disposable masks for use at the check gate.

The team was accompanied by GM (APST) Abu Tayeng, SP SK Sain and DMO Dr Radesh Tatan. (DIPRO)