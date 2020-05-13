AAPSA reaches out to BPL families

ITANAGAR, May 12: The All Arunachal Private Schools’ Association (AAPSA) on Tuesday provided dry rations to about 100 BPL families in Ganga area here.

AAPSA general secretary Levi E Katy informed that the programme was supported entirely by goodwill donations from member schools.

Prior to the distribution, AAPSA vice president Fr Joshua spoke about the importance of downloading the Aarogya Setu app, and treasurer Pradeep Kumar stressed

the need to wear masks in public and to avoid spitting in public places.

Model English School principal D Bano interacted with the beneficiaries and demonstrated “the correct method of hand-washing and hygiene.”

Last week, in a webinar held by the AAPSA, the member schools agreed to strengthen the online classes being held by some of the schools, and made the same mandatory for all member schools, “in whatever form,” the AAPSA GS informed.

Member schools of the AAPSA also proposed to share expertise in conducting online classes, and to share resources in every possible manner.

It was also proposed to “reduce the maximum number of holidays to ensure minimum number of working days and to ensure that quality education is provided to every student in spite of the present uncertain situation,” the GS said.