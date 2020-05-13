22 traders booked by LMCA teams

NAHARLAGUN, May 12: Intensifying unannounced inspections, teams of the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department on Tuesday booked 22 traders in different parts of the state for selling packaged commodities at exorbitant prices.

Controller of Legal Metrology, Hoktum Ori, had earlier instructed the department’s field officers to impose deterrent fines if anyone tries to fleece consumers during the lockdown period.

In Papum Pare district, an LMCA team along with police personnel inspected trading premises in Pachin Colony and Papu village in Naharlagun, and registered 15 traders under various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act (LMA), 2009, for selling aerated drinks, particularly Pepsi, at exorbitant prices. The team seized 19 crates of aerated drinks, besides bakery products, that did not contain the mandatory information.

Papum Pare Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology, Amrit Taba, who led the team, said most of the traders in these areas are reportedly buying aerated drinks from some middlemen who they presume are wholesale dealers. He warned of strict action against anyone “who is found in the chain that leads to overpricing of cold drink products.”

In Lohit district, an official team headed by Assistant Controller CS Singpho conducted a surprise inspection at Second Charali area in Tezu and booked two traders for selling packaged items without the mandatory information, as required under the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011, and another trader for using non-standard weights and measures in violation of provisions of the LMA.

In East Siang district, an LMCA team headed by Inspector Lupha Sikhet Taipodia booked four traders in Pasighat under various provisions of the LMA.

One of the traders was registered for packaging and selling a variety of products without obtaining packer registration, while two traders were booked for selling packaged items that did not contain the mandatory information.

A trader who was found using non-standard weights and measures was also booked, said a release from the department.