Org urges E/Kameng admin to shut down pvt school, seeks arrest

ITANAGAR, May 12: The Women Welfare Organization (WWO), Seppa, has appealed to the East Kameng deputy commissioner to shut down Sunrise Residential School in Seppa and initiate action against the authority responsible for issuing licence to the school.

The school was in the news recently after four of its members were arrested for allegedly hushing up the rape of a minor student and not reporting the case to the police.

The school’s principal, warden and two teachers – identified as Ashish Bora Lyngdoh (31), Juli Atoa (24), Papi Dada (27) and Lakhi Sinha (24) – were arrested on 21 April, while two more are yet to be arrested. The minor schoolboy who allegedly committed the crime is currently absconding.

In a representation it submitted to the DC on Monday, the WWO drew the authorities’ attention to the growing problem of many private residential schools in the district functioning without fulfilling the requirements under the affiliation bye-laws of the RTE Act.

“Such heinous crime was committed at the school’s premises in broad daylight. It was the failure of the school authority because the teachers and staffs were under-qualified and untrained who could not look after the children properly,” the organization said.

It appealed to the administration to investigate Sunrise Residential School and other private schools, and to initiate action against the schools’ authorities if the schools are found functioning without fulfilling the requirements to get a licence.

The WWO had earlier written to the East Kameng SP, seeking immediate arrest of the main accused and rearrest of the school’s staff for investigation.

“It has been 25 days since FIR has been lodged against the prime accused and the school staffs but the prime accused is yet to be arrested. We are disappointed with the slow pace of investigation and therefore seek reinvestigation into the case by an able officer. We also request that all accused must not be granted bail until the case remains under trial,” the WWO stated.

The organization said it will take out a peaceful protest march in Seppa on 14 May over the slow pace of the investigation being carried out by the police.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has requested the state government to make it mandatory for all government and private schools in the state to incorporate various child-related laws in their curricula and ensure that students, teachers and other staffers are sensitized to such laws.

Strongly condemning the rape of the minor student of Sunrise Residential School in Seppa, the APWWS termed the incident a matter of grave concern.

“Though various child-related laws are in place, many are not aware about the severity of punishment and procedure laid down under these laws. The state government must make it mandatory for every government and private-run school to incorporate such laws in the school curriculum and sensitize students, teaching faculties and other staffs,” the APWWS stated.

It also expressed concern over the increase in substance abuse among youngsters, and appealed to the state government to be more vigilant and ensure strict checking.

The APWWS also appealed to the youths affected by substance abuse not to lose hope and come forward to get themselves treated.