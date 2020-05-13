ANYA opposes move to convert RKMH into 200-bedded hospital

ITANAGAR, May 12: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has reiterated its opposition to the move to convert RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here into a 200-bedded government hospital.

In a press statement, ANYA general secretary Bengia Tada on Tuesday expressed shock over the state government’s move to convert RKMH into a 200-bedded government hospital “despite opposition from all sections of the society.”

“Everyone, including the doctors, is opposing the move but government is adamant. Is there hidden politics behind this move? The state government is going against the sentiment of the people of capital region,” Tada said.

He claimed that the government was citing unavailability of land as an excuse to derail the project.

“The government was never serious about identifying the land. There are so many government plots in Itanagar which are available. The state government never gave direction to the land management department to identify the land,” Tada alleged.

Further, the ANYA GS informed that Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has expressed readiness to provide land for the hospital.

“The ANYA team met the local MLA on Tuesday and had detailed discussion with him. He is ready to provide land. Now the government should immediately start the process to acquire land,” he said.

The association has threatened to launch a democratic movement if the government does not meet its demand.

The state government had in its 2019 budget announced to construct a 200-bedded government hospital in Itanagar. But the chief minister recently informed that the project could not take off due to unavailability of land, and said the government is planning to convert RKMH into a 200-bedded hospital on public-private partnership mode.

Several civil society bodies, besides the ANYA and the All Papum Pare District Students’ Union, have opposed the move, claiming that RKMH is located in a congested part of Itanagar and does not have enough land for future expansion.

They have urged the government to construct the new hospital on the outskirts, such as in Chimpu, Jully or Hollongi.

RKMH is run by an NGO, and has 250 beds. It is supported by the government of Arunachal.