Gov, CM urged to strictly monitor work on Miao-Vijoynagar road

ITANAGAR, May 12: Expressing serious concern over the slow progress of the construction work on the Miao-Vijoynagar road in Changlang district, the Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) has in a representation urged the governor and the chief minister to strictly monitor the project, so that it meets the deadline of 2021.

“There should be strict monitoring of the project and instant enquiry be made whenever allegation arises to prevent the misuse of the funds as well as to restore the confidence in the system. The construction should be complete by year end of March 2021 as per assurance given to us,” the YWS said in its representation.

The project was sanctioned in 2012-13 but the work is yet to be completed, it said.

“The tender awardees of the project (construction) were given enough duration of time to complete the work allotted in favour of their firms whose validity expired by the year 2016-17. Despite all efforts initiated by the government, including the gap funding provision, the physical achievement on the ground is poor and not up to the expected projection,” the YWS alleged.

It said Governor BD Mishra’s visit to Vijoynagar in 2019 had given the people a ray of hope as the officials had assured to complete the project by 2021.

“We doubt conspiracy behind to derail the project and deprive people from much needed road connectivity. How much grace periods can be extended to the contractors? The concern department should strictly follow the agreement signed at the time of awarding the works,” the YWS said.

It also sought termination of the tender, alleging lack of progress and poor quality work.