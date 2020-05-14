Employees ignore distancing norms at Civil Secretariat to buy chicken

ITANAGAR, May 13: Employees of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat violated all the norms of social and physical distancing here at the secretariat premises on Wednesday.

Large number of employees gathered to buy chicken when the vehicles carrying the chicken arrived inside the secretariat.

Earlier, a similar scene was witnessed when fish was sold there.

General Administration Secretary Sadhana Deori told reporters that the violation of social distancing is “unfortunate and avoidable.”

“This was specially arranged for the government employees who do not get sufficient time for marketing as most of them are busy in Covid-19 duty, while some are engaged in performing other essential duties of the department and government,” she said.

She informed that as soon as she received information on the crowding, security officials removed the vehicles selling chicken from the secretariat grounds.

The secretary further said that “everybody is equally responsible and should cooperate in the fight against the Covid-19.”

“The guidelines and advisory are issued by the MHA and state government for our betterment and safety. We should equally reciprocate and also educate others to follow guidelines so that everyone remains safe,” she added.