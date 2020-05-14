More than 2000 return home

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 12: After the relaxation in lockdown, 2267 people from Arunachal have returned to the state so far. Around 1500 are from the neighbouring state of Assam.

Reportedly, 2812 from Arunachal had registered themselves for return with the state Covid-19 control room.

Officials say that 8, 966 entries have been received so far from across the country, but “not all are likely to return.”

Meanwhile, at least 26 Arunachalees have started a bus journey from Delhi on Tuesday for Arunachal. Most are students and a few are stranded patients who had gone to Delhi for treatment.

Sources informed that there are 500 people at the PTC’s quarantine facility in Banderdewa. The evacuation of stranded students from Nagaland was completed on Tuesday.