Covid-19 result backlog continues

ITANAGAR, May 13: Even as the state government has made Covid-19 testing compulsory for all those who return home from elsewhere in the country, the backlog in testing labs continues.

As of Wednesday, 579 results are awaited.

The Dibrugarh RMCR has the highest number of 401 backlogs, while the Tezpur Medical College is yet to return results of 167 samples. Results of seven are awaited from the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, while the IRL in Naharlagun has four results pending. On Wednesday, 226 samples were collected.

The highest numbers of samples were collected in Capital region with 85, while Tirap collected 53.

Arunachal remains COVID-19 free as of now after the first patient was treated and released from Tezu Zonal Hospital on April 16.