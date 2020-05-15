MLA donates PPE to police, medical teams

PASIGHAT, May 14: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Thursday donated 20 sets of personal protection equipment (PPE) for the police and the medical screening personnel at the Ruksin check gate, in view of the large number people returning to the state, including from orange and red zones.

The MLA’s OSD, Joluk Minung, handed over the PPE sets to Ruksin PS OC, Inspector Abraham Taying.

“Ruksin, being the gateway to many districts in the eastern part of Arunachal, has remained one of the most hectic places for the police and medical teams,” Ering said in a message.

He said that, with the onset of monsoon, “some sections of people have started to bring in labourers from Assam for agricultural purposes through the porous interstate boundaries.

“The farm owners hiding from the police personnel are sneaking in the labourers through the porous boundaries, which could be detrimental and lead to a catastrophic situation in the long run,” he said. “It is high time the state mechanism ensured proper checking at the check gates to filter and ward off any wanton movements inside the state.”

Ering said the healthcare workers are “fighting for our health and freedom… like our soldiers at the borders. Just like we equip our soldiers for battles, we must do the same with our police and medical teams.”

He said it is the moral obligation of the citizens to support the healthcare workers “by not venturing out from homes at this crucial moment when people from the red zones are returning.”

Thanking the MLA, Inspector Taying said the initiative would “boost the morale of the police and medical officers out on the field to handle any situation coming their way if they have the safety kits with them.” (DIPRO)