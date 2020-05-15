Transport services to resume with conditions

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, May 14: The transport department has decided to resume all scheduled transport services from 18 May under certain terms and conditions, including strict observance of social distancing and other standard operating procedures issued by the state and the central governments.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of the department at the transport minister’s office here on Thursday.

According to a government order, transport services on all inter-district routes, especially those connecting to Itanagar capital region, will operate from the respective stations “as per earlier normal schedules.”

Services on “essential intra-district routes, which may be determined by respective senior station superintendent or station superintendent, shall be operated,” it said.

“Each station shall deploy minimum of vehicles for quarantine duties in their respective designated entry points. Accordingly, station superintendents, STS, Itanagar and ISBT, Naharlagun, will deploy 15 buses at quarantine facility centre, PTC, Banderdewa,” the order read.

The department said all senior station superintendents/station superintendents should send additional buses to Itanagar, “if available, for lifting of stranded persons from Itanagar.”

It said the services will be operated on a “destination to destination basis only” and ticket bookings for all inter-district routes from Itanagar will be done only online, while intra-district services operating on rural routes will have to be booked manually.

“Trip chart generated against each vehicle/route will be signed by AGM N Wangsa, and will get it countersigned by executive magistrate at exit and entry gates to ensure 50 percent occupancy policy,” it said.