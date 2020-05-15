58 workers from J&K shifted to state facility

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 14: Fifty-eight workers from Jammu & Kashmir who were stranded in Hollongi, in Papum Pare district, have been shifted to a school in Yupia by the administration.

The workers were abandoned by Tata Projects Ltd and Sterlite Power Grid Ventures without payment, proper shelter or food, following which the state government stepped in.

Twenty-three of the workers were employed with Tata Projects while 35 were with Sterlite Power Grid Ventures.

The companies, which are setting up the 132 kv transmission line between Biswanath Chariali and Itanagar, had engaged the workers from Jammu & Kashmir.

The workers were living in a transit camp since the lockdown began on 23 March in Arunachal.