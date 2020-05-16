AAPSA provides rations to shelter homes

NAHARLAGUN, May 15: The All Arunachal Private Schools’ Association (AAPSA), in collaboration with Childline Itanagar, on Friday provided food grains and nutrients for the inmates of the shelter home run by Oju Mission and at the Missionaries of Charity’s Sishu Bhavan here.

An initiative of the AAPSA, the programme was organized as part of the association’s “Covid-19 food relief for the disadvantaged sections of the society,” it said in a press release.

During the programme, Childline coordinator Peter Langpong provided awareness on Covid-19 to the inmates of the two shelter homes, and educated them on health and hygiene and issues relating to Covid-19.

At Shishu Bhavan, AAPSA general secretary Levi E Katy said, “Very often, private schools are looked upon as money-making ‘business’. However, through our efforts these days, we would like to show to the people of our state, who benefit greatly from the services of the AAPSA, that private schools while making benefits for themselves do have a benign and humanitarian face.”

Katy requested the health workers who look after the children and the youths in the shelter homes to take care of themselves also.

At Oju Mission, the AAPSA-Childline team was joined by CWC Chairperson Likha Asha and CWC member Jaya Doji, who interacted with the children.

Asha requested the children not to think of running away from the shelter home as they would be in greater trouble and danger outside. She also advised them to keep themselves healthy and safe by following the basic norms of hygiene.

AAPSA vice president Fr Joshua congratulated the principals “for embarking on such a noble mission,” and requested them to “look out for every opportunity to serve anyone in need.”

Oju Mision secretary Elizabeth N thanked the AAPSA and Childline for the noble initiative.