NES seeks people’s support in combating Covid-19

ITANAGAR, May 5: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) on Friday appealed to the people, particularly the parents, guardians and relatives of the students returning of the state, to support the district administrations in handling the returnees and strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) framed by the central and the state governments with regard to Covid-19.

In a press release, the NES urged the people to observe social distancing, wash hands regularly, maintain personal hygiene, sanitation, etc, and wear facemasks and other PPE.

“Violations of such protocols must attract stringent action, and responsibility fixed,” it said.

The NES has organized sensitization programmes in the nook and corner

of the state, including in areas along the Arunachal-Assam boundaries, with regard to the pandemic, it said.

“By the grace of almighty, we are blessed with the ‘green zone’ status as of now. Nevertheless, paramount challenges confront us because of the returnees, comprising students, patients and others, to the state from red and orange zones, as they may be carriers of the deadly virus, which is a great concern for us all,” it said.

The state government should identify the zones from which the individuals or groups are returning and minutely monitor them till the quarantine is completed in all respects, it said.

“There should be compulsory testing and quarantine as per the Covid-19 SOP, with utmost coordination among the nodal officers of each entry gate/centre, so that the returnees do not manage to sneak away in between,” the NES said, adding that transportation of the returnees from the entry gates to the respective quarantine centres should be ensured with police security.

“The designated quarantine centre/place should be provided with foolproof security. Except magistrate, doctors, paramedical team and police personnel, no individual should be allowed entry into the centres, and people near the quarantine centres/places should be properly educated and sensitized not to be panicky, so as not to create fear psychosis by rumour mongers or misinformation,” the NES said.

Lamenting that some individuals were generating “negative propaganda” on social media to create panic among the people, it condemned such activities and appealed to the people to “feel confident and cooperate with our administration, police, doctors and paramedical teams who are working round the clock to protect us from this dreaded disease, and allow them to perform their duties as per the SOP of the Covid-19 protocol.”

“This is the time to support and cooperate, not to protest; therefore, the NES appeals to all the individuals and groups, including media persons, to refrain from negative publicity and propaganda and concentrate on creating awareness on Covid-19.

“All out cooperation of the parents, guardians and cross-section of the society is the need of the hour in handling the returnees from other parts of the country, and we cannot expect everything from the officers and officials on Covid-19 duties without mass-based support and cooperation in combating the dreadful disease,” the NES said.

Expressing gratitude to the frontline warriors, the district administrations, the police, sanitation workers, and the medical and paramedical staffers for their tireless efforts in ensuring that Arunachal remains a green zone, it expressed hope that the same spirit would be maintained in combating Covid-19 in the state.