AEKDSU stages protest against govt’s delay in posting officers

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, May 16: The All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) took out a bike-cum-car rally on Saturday in protest against the state government’s delay in posting a regular additional deputy commissioner (ADC) at Seppa, district headquarter and heads of departments in various departments and administrative officers.

Dozens of students, representatives from all zonal students’ unions of the district, joined the rally which started from the Nicham Sonam Bridge and culminated at the general ground here.

Expressing solidarity with the AEKDSU, sizeable number of students from the Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills; North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology and Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar also staged protests by displaying placards, demanding that the chief secretary fulfil his promise to send a permanent ADC to Seppa.

The AEKDSU in its representation to the chief secretary expressed dismay over transfer of IAS officer Pravimal Abhisek Polumata, who was ADC Seppa, headquarter.

The union claimed that “most of the seats of heads of the departments in the district are lying vacant since many years.”

“It is the common people who suffer here as most of all the in-charge-officers are overburdened owing to which they get hardly enough time to work with an effective approach,” the AEDSU said.

The union demanded a full-fledged ADC for Seppa, preferably from the IAS cadre and filling up of all vacant posts in the district.

The union made it clear that the protest rally was carried out carefully abiding the government of India’s green zone area guidelines.

Controversy sparked after the transfer of ADC Seppa, headquarter, Pravimal Abhisek Polumatla in late April. Various organizations in the district, including the AEKDSU, EKSWCO and EKCCI had appealed to the government to reconsider its decision to transfer the officer from the district, stating that the district is already in acute shortage of officers.

Polumatla has been posted as Commissioner, Itanagar Municipal Council and CEO Smart City.

Two senior grade APPSC officers Dahey Sangno, who is the PD of Seppa, and Ashok Tajo, the EAC Naharlagun, have been posted in the district after reshuffling of administrative officers recently.

Sangno has been given the charge of ADC Seppa after Polumatla was transferred.

The AEKDSU had condemned the state government for transfer of the ADC from the district in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis.