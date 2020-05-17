APSTS booking online

Itanagar, May 16: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) online booking portal https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in will go live from 11 AM on 17 May, 2020.

The transport department had decided to resume all scheduled transport services from 18 May under certain terms and conditions, including strict observance of social distancing and other standard operating procedures issued by the state and the central governments.

According to a government order, transport services on all inter-district routes, especially those connecting to Itanagar capital region, will operate from the respective stations “as per earlier normal schedules.”