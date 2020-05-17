APYC urges govt to arrange special train to bring back stranded people

ITANAGAR, May 16: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has urged the state government to arrange a special train to bring back all those stranded outside the state due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

The train(s) can be operated from Delhi or other metro cities, the APYC said in a release.

The Indian Railways is running trains to ferry stranded people as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the request of the state governments.

The Youth Congress claimed that many stranded people from the state are returning home on their own by hiring private vehicles, which it said, “is a very risky affair.”

“There is no grantee they will follow the standard operating procedures, like maintaining social distancing, during their journey,” the release said.

It appealed to all returnees to strictly follow the quarantine guidelines for safety of their own family members and the people of the state.