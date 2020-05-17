State govt reviews cess collection plan on alcoholic beverages

ITANAGAR, May 16: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has urged the officers of the tax and excise department to adopt modalities of ‘ease of doing businesses’ and follow easy-to-administer and convenient ways for the wholesalers/retailers while collecting cess as per the government notification on ‘levy of cess of 25 percent on MRP of all alcoholic beverages’ in the state.

The DCM was addressing a review meeting with senior officers of the tax and excise department regarding the implementation of recent government notification on levy of cess of 25 percent on MRP of all alcoholic beverages in Arunachal Pradesh.

He pressed for the adoption of techno-driven system to make it less cumbersome and check the pilferage of revenue, and also asked the department to properly educate the public about the recent notification of the government in this regard.

Planning and Investment Commissioner PS Lokhande informed that the efforts are on to make the digital collection of cess by 15 August next. He also informed that the department is continuously monitoring the implementation of the recent government notification on the levy of cess on all alcoholic beverages.

Tax and Excise Secretary Anirudh Singh apprised that recent notification regarding the levy of cess is being implemented by the department in an efficient and effective manner.

He clarified that “the batch number is not mandatory in the transport permits (TPs) but it should be recorded in the invoice issued by the wholesaler to the retailer.”

He also informed that for the convenience of the retailers, the option of advance payment of cess amount has been given to them which could be adjusted as per transport permit(s).

“Advance payment details shall be maintained in a ledger by the assistant commissioners/ superintendents and TPs may be continued to be issued till the advance cess amount deposited by a retailer is exhausted,” Singh said, adding that an order has already been issued in this regard on 15 May.

Among others, Planning & Investment Secretary Himanshu Gupta, and Tax & Excise Commissioner Kanki Darang were also present in the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)