Tawang DH gets ICU unit, Tashi applauds health workers, police

TAWANG, May 16: Local MLA Tsering Tashi applauded health workers and the police for their dedicated services, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Inaugurating a four-bed intensive care unit (ICU) at the Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital here on Saturday, Tashi said the health care profession is very special.

“The pandemic has shown that the health workers and the police personnel are always in the frontline giving their service, risking their own lives and the lives of their family members for our safety,” he said.

He also reminded the health workers that their work load will increase more in the coming days.

Stating that there are few shortcomings in the district hospital, he said the facilities in the hospital will gradually be strengthened with team effort.

Tawang DMO Dr Wangdi Lama said “Covid or no Covid, the doctors and health workers has always been the frontline workers.”

“There will be criticism from certain people, but let us not listen to those negative criticism and give our service with utmost sincerity and dedication,” he exhorted on the doctors and health workers.

Dr Wangdi said shortage of doctors and other health staff should not be an impediment in delivering their best, while also informing that the district hospital urgently needs a surgeon and a paediatrician.

DC Sang Phuntsok expressed his satisfaction at getting a much-needed ICU in the hospital considering the remoteness and tough terrain of the district.

“Tawang district hospital is one of the best performing hospitals not because we have facilities but it is due to the sincerity, dedication and competency of the team of doctors and health workers, who have been always giving their best service,” Phuntsok said.

He appreciated the doctors for saving a life recently by successfully removing an iron rod impaled in his body, though there was shortage of necessary equipment and experts.

“My priority has always been health and education,” Phuntsok said, and assured to try his level best to keep the hospital well equipped.

SP B Kamduk, ADC Lobsang Tsering, doctors and health workers, public leaders and officers were present during the inauguration function.

Dr Ashish Pao, anaesthesiologist of KDS Dist Hospital Tawang briefed about the ICU and its equipment to the MLA.

Earlier, Tashi visited the indoor patients of the hospital.

Later, the MLA held a meeting with the doctors and health officials of the hospital. (DIPRO)