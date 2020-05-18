MLA distributes 8000 facemasks

SEPPA, May 17: Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku on Sunday distributed over 8000 facemasks to representatives from each village under his constituency for further distribution to villagers.

Handing over the facemasks at his residence here in East Kameng district, Taku requested the representatives to reach out to each villager and create awareness on the importance of wearing masks and the other dos and don’ts to remain protected from the Covid-19.

The handing over of masks was strictly executed maintaining social distance norms.

Taku further thanked the frontline warriors, including the doctors, nurses, health workers, police, district administration and the state media for their efforts in fighting the Covid-19.

He also thanked the district student’s union, women organizations and other social and community-based organizations for distributing the facemasks.