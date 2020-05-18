Pioneering Takhe Ribya passes away

HONG, May 17: Takhe Ribya, one of the pioneers of the Apatani community in many fields, passed away after a brief illness on 16 May in Naharlagun.

Hailing from Hong village here in Lower Subansiri district, Ribya played an important role in socio-economic and political development of the community.

He was the former chairman of the Supuñ Bulyañ Council (2016-19), first general secretary of the Apatani apex council Tanw Supuñ Dükuñ (TSD) and former general secretary of All Hong Development Committee (2005-2007).

The TSD expressed shock and profound grief over the death of Ribya and said his sudden demise has caused an irreparable loss not just to the Apatani community but the entire state.

The TSD conveyed condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Lower Subansiri District Congress Committee also deeply mourned the passing away of Ribya.

He was the party’s (Congress) official candidate for ZPM in the ensuing Panchayat election, the DCC said, and described his death as great loss for the party in particular.

He was the present BCC president of Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, former minister Padi Richo and rank and file of the party, including the DCC, BCC, DYC, DMC, DSD and DYB paid floral tributes to late Ribya at his village residence at Hong and observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.