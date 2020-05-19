Assam Covid-19 positive patient did not travel to Seijosa: Admin

SEIJOSA, May 18: Following panic and rumor doing the rounds that a person from Tetnaguri village under Itakhola, Sonitpur district of Assam, who had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, had a history of visiting the State Bank of India, Seijosa branch and other areas, the Additional Deputy Commissioner here in Pakke-Kessang district clarified that the person did not visit Seijosa.

Giving details about the person and his family members, the ADC clarified that they do not have bank accounts at the SBI, Seijosa.

“Though the contact tracing of person and his family is still on, there is no history of him and his family members visiting or travelling to Seijosa,” the ADC added.

The ADC further appealed to the people of Seijosa and Dissing Passo to maintain calm and not panic. He also appealed to all to remain vigilant and take extra precautions as a positive case has been found at a nearby village in Assam.