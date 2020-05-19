MLA calls for strict monitoring of returnees, adherence to home quarantine norms

TAWANG, May 18: Local MLA Tsering Tashi called for strict monitoring of those coming into the district from outside the state, their strict adherence to home quarantine norms and to mobilize gaon burahs, and ASHA and Aanganwadi workers for strict monitoring of those in home quarantine.

Taking a review meeting on Covid-19 with the Army, paramilitary forces, BRO and NGOs of Tawang here on Monday, the MLA said that guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs for lockdown 4.0 is to be followed strictly without any dilution, and issue of passes for emergency movement by incident commanders should continue.

While Tashi appreciated the efforts of all in combating the Covid-19, he said, “We have a big challenge ahead and need to be very careful by bringing changes in our social behaviour.”

Regarding issues faced by those economically weaker, he suggested NGOs to provide assistance, and if needed, assured of his personal assistance as well.

At the same time, he called on all villagers and parents to comply with the instructions to keep everyone safe from the infection.

Tashi further added that the quarantine facilities in Tawang are among the best and conveyed his gratitude to the district administration for the arrangements.

He also conveyed his gratitude to hoteliers for providing accommodation at reasonable rates, and the Army authority for jointly working with the civil administration in medical emergencies.

DC Sang Phuntsok informed the house about guidelines issued by the MHA for lockdown 4.0.

“We have kept every one coming from other states in strict quarantine facilities, irrespective of their status. Our efforts so far to contain Covid-19 will fail if a single positive case infects others in our district,” he said and appealed to everyone to download the Aarogya setu application and use it.

Participating in the discussion, Tawang Brigade Commander Brig VK Jagtap said that the Indian Army is taking all precautions to make sure that not a single soldier is infected with the Covid-19.

“The soldiers are screened at various locations before making an entry into Tawang,” he said, while informing that fresh vegetable supplies are also thoroughly cleaned with salt water and then distributed to units.

He also assured his full cooperation to the civil administration in any matter.

Officers from the SSB, ITBP, and representatives of various NGOs also shared their views and ideas for combating Covid-19. (DIPRO)