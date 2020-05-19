EKSWCO donates sanitizers, PPE kits

SEPPA, May 18: Continuing its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) team, led by its chairperson Dahey Sangno and vice chairperson Sankoli Cheda on Monday donated sanitizers, facemasks and PPE kits to the health and police departments.

The organization has also extended financial assistance toward town beautification plan, an initiative undertaken by the East Kameng district administration. The organisation donated Rs 50,000 for avenue plantation in and around the township. (DIPRO)