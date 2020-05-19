Varieties of vegetable seeds distributed as alternative to opium

KHONSA, May 18: The department of horticulture here in Tirap district distributed 13 varieties of vegetable seeds to farmers at Lazu and Barap on 15 and 16 May, respectively, as an alternative to opium cultivation.

Distributing the vegetable seeds, District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Henrik Basar briefed on the ill effects of opium on health and the society, and encouraged the farmers to take up cash crops vegetable gardening and other commercial crops like large cardamom as an alternative to opium.

The DHO also advised the farming community to maintain social distancing, health and hygiene and not to spit in public places while working on their farmlands.

HDO Tolong Sumnyan and public leader Phawang Lowang also apprised the farmers to take up vegetable gardening seriously for their economic development.

Prior to distribution of vegetable seeds, areca nut, orange seedlings, banana suckers and black pepper cuttings were also distributed to farmers of the district under the CMSKY scheme by the department.