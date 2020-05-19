L/ Subansiri orgs seek cancellation of Chatung’s transfer

ZIRO, May 18: Several organisations from Lower Subansiri district have requested the state government to reconsider, recall and cancel the transfer and posting order of Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner in-charge Nending Chatung, and requested that he be retained as the deputy commissioner of the district.

In separate letters to the state government, the Apatani Youth Association (AYA), All Lower Subansiri Youth Association (ALSYA) and Team Environment Protection Committee (EPC) expressed similar views regarding Chatung’s transfer and posting.

The organisations highlighted that Chatung, an APCS (Admn Grade) officer was issued the order to hold the additional charge of deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri district on 28 April, 2020 and a new DC was posted within two weeks, without further posting of Chatung.

Former Deputy Commissioner of West Siang, Swetika Sachan has been posted as the new deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri as per an order issued on 11 May, 2020 by the chief secretary.

In a letter to the chief minister, the AYA said, “The attitude of the government in taking our officers for granted has hurt the sentiment of the community. Therefore, we urge the government not to take our humbleness for granted and look into the matter at the earliest.”

It also said, “Many junior APCS officers are serving as DCs and he should also be given an opportunity to prove his caliber in the post. Chatung should have been posted to an appropriate post as per his grade and seniority.”

Highlighting that Chatung is familiar with problems of the district as a local, the ALSYA and Team EPC in letters to the chief minister and chief secretary, respectively, highlighted that after taking over the charge as deputy commissioner, “Chatung carried out massive policies in combating Covid-19 in the district with satisfaction to the state authority and in line with the guidelines issued by the central government from time to time. He successfully released the compensation of Trans-Arunachal Highway within few days in the chair of deputy commissioner. At present, a few cases are pending.”

The AYA and ALSYA have also cautioned of resorting to democratic means if their representation is not fulfilled by the state government within a week’s time.