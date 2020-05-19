No penalty for late EPF deposit

NAHARLAGUN, May 18: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Friday decided not to penalize employers for delay in depositing provident fund (PF) dues during the lockdown, Assistant PF Commissioner, SSO, Naharlagun S Dey informed in a release.

“Considering the difficulty faced by the establishments in timely deposit of contributions or administrative charges due for any period during lockdown, the EPFO has decided that

such delays due to operational or economic reasons shall not be treated as default and penal damages should not be levied for such delay,” a press statement issued by the labour and employment ministry, said.

“The move will ease compliance norms for around 6.5 lakh establishments that make EPF contribution of workers and save them from liability on account of penal damages,” the release said.