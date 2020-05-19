Welcome gesture by the Christian community

The decision of the Christian community of the state to offer schools and churches to the government to be used for the battle against Covid-19 is a welcome gesture.

At a time when several instances of people opposing the move to convert various institutions and buildings into quarantine centres are emerging, the decision of the Christians to handover its assets to the government to be used as quarantine centres will ease the burden of the government. Hopefully, other NGOs and religious bodies will also make similar gestures and extend support to the government.

The state government should, infact, take the help of various religious bodies during this time of crisis. Religious institutions can play an important role in educating people about various aspects of Covid-19. They should help create awareness among the people regarding social distancing norms, quarantine measures and on the need to maintain hygiene. The battle against the Covid-19 pandemic is going to be lengthy. Every support in this regard will aid to the effort to fight the virus.

With the economy in poor condition due to the lengthy lockdown, the next one year is going to be difficult even for the government to run. This will also directly hurt the interest of Arunachal Pradesh as our government is largely dependent on central grants to run the state.

Therefore, the decision of the Christian community of the state to offer schools and churches under it to be used for the battle against Covid-19 will go a long way in helping the government.