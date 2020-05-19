Work on make-shift Covid-19 block underway

BOMDILA, May 18: Anticipating return of more students and others to the district in the days to come, the West Kameng district administration has decided to set up a 20-bed additional make-shift Covid-19 block at the ground floor of the under-construction district hospital building here.

The preliminary works have already started and it is expected to be completed within a week’s time by the department of UD&H.

There will be separate blocks for males and females.

Earlier in the morning, a meeting on ‘micro plan for containing local transmission of corona virus and on the enforcement issues’ was held by Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki with the nodal officers. (DIPRO)