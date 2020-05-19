BOMDILA, May 18: Anticipating return of more students and others to the district in the days to come, the West Kameng district administration has decided to set up a 20-bed additional make-shift Covid-19 block at the ground floor of the under-construction district hospital building here.
The preliminary works have already started and it is expected to be completed within a week’s time by the department of UD&H.
There will be separate blocks for males and females.
Earlier in the morning, a meeting on ‘micro plan for containing local transmission of corona virus and on the enforcement issues’ was held by Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki with the nodal officers. (DIPRO)
Work on make-shift Covid-19 block underway
BOMDILA, May 18: Anticipating return of more students and others to the district in the days to come, the West Kameng district administration has decided to set up a 20-bed additional make-shift Covid-19 block at the ground floor of the under-construction district hospital building here.